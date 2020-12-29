NULS (NULS) Trading Down 14.3% Over Last Week

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, NULS has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $21.77 million and approximately $6.81 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00025115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00143483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.18 or 0.00611911 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00159987 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00327747 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00018205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00056918 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

