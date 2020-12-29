NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Trading Up 11.4%

Shares of NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) were up 11.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 902,831 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,353,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Get NTN Buzztime alerts:

NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NTN Buzztime stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.74% of NTN Buzztime as of its most recent SEC filing.

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for NTN Buzztime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTN Buzztime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.