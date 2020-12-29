Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NWBI. Stephens started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Northwest Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.25.

NWBI opened at $12.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $140.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. Also, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $111,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,825.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,700 shares of company stock worth $156,701. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 19.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 107,408 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,308 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $28,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 259,148 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 35,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 170,154 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 14,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

