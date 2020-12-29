Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) stock opened at C$44.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97. Northland Power Inc. has a 1 year low of C$20.52 and a 1 year high of C$47.62. The company has a market cap of C$9.04 billion and a PE ratio of 23.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.17.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$470.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$478.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NPI. Atb Cap Markets raised Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$37.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho downgraded Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$44.80.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

