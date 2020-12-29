Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFBK. DA Davidson upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

In related news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,433. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFBK. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. 54.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.01 million, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

