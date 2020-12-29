Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Receives $216.61 Average Target Price from Analysts

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $216.61.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 4,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,846. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.73. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $247.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.