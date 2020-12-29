Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Receives $216.61 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Benchmark raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 4,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.61. 6,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,846. The company has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $247.98.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.