Nord/LB Analysts Give Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) a €194.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €194.00 ($228.24) target price on Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($300.00) price target on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €224.87 ($264.55) price target on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €227.49 ($267.63).

Linde plc (LIN.F) stock opened at €213.70 ($251.41) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €211.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of €204.31. The company has a market capitalization of $112.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a fifty-two week high of €226.40 ($266.35).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

