Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Noodles & Company reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.31 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NDLS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Noodles & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Noodles & Company stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 143,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,631. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.32 million, a P/E ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.16. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.26.

In other Noodles & Company news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $28,294.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,006,022 shares of company stock valued at $7,548,304. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 6.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 8.7% during the third quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 626,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 159.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 45,769 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 155.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 35,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 21,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 114.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 25,394 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

