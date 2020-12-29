NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $170.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 target price on NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded NIKE from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NIKE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.85.

NYSE:NKE opened at $142.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.29, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. NIKE has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.99.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Insiders have sold 507,670 shares of company stock worth $67,724,371 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,381,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708,888 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,962,681,000 after buying an additional 2,577,992 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,618,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $443,160,000 after buying an additional 2,495,362 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,463,095 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $731,756,000 after buying an additional 1,709,288 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,562,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

