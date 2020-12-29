NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.23 and last traded at $18.88. Approximately 1,114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.

NFYEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on NFI Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on NFI Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

