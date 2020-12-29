Nexus (NXS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $104,750.00

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. In the last week, Nexus has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000799 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $14.83 million and approximately $104,750.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Nexus Profile

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,300,264 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

