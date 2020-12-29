Nexty Price Up 18.8% Over Last Week (NTY)

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, Nexty has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nexty has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $1,541.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexty coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00024394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00136074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.62 or 0.00609526 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00151726 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.00325600 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00017896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00057446 BTC.

Nexty Profile

Nexty’s genesis date was April 9th, 2019. Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,177,714,004 coins. The official message board for Nexty is medium.com/nextyplatform . The official website for Nexty is nexty.io . Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nexty Coin Trading

Nexty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

