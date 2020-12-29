NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $321.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) will post $321.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $241.00 million to $452.11 million. NextEra Energy Partners reported sales of $206.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $946.00 million to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy Partners.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 404.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 833 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $64.95 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $69.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -45.10 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.53.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy Partners (NEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.