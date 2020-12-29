NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45. 463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NEXTDC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35.

NEXTDC Limited provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers cloud connectivity for organizations; data center-as-a-service solutions; universal connectivity solutions; cloud center ecosystems; data-center infrastructure management; and intelligent service management services.

