New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NEWR. KeyCorp began coverage on New Relic in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a hold rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. New Relic has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $66.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. New Relic has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $74.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 1.00.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $166.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, Director David J. Henshall bought 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.74 per share, with a total value of $260,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $260,015. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total transaction of $1,983,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,851 shares of company stock valued at $4,201,766 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 20.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 53.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

