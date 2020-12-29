Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Nevro to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $263,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 21,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $3,222,301.20. Insiders sold 26,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,616 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 50.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 266.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the third quarter worth about $243,000.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $178.37 on Tuesday. Nevro has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $188.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $108.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

