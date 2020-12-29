Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

