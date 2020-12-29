Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.93

Shares of Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and traded as high as $12.46. Net Element shares last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 868,469 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Net Element from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.19). Net Element had a negative return on equity of 186.39% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $16.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Net Element, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NETE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Net Element by 439.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 61,063 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Net Element by 59.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Net Element by 790.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE)

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and transaction processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), fraud management solutions, information solutions, and analytical tools.

