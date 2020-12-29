Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neovasc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Neovasc posted earnings of ($1.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.33). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($0.82). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Neovasc.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVCN. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Neovasc from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCN opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. Neovasc has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCN. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neovasc in the second quarter worth about $776,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 229.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,161 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Neovasc by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 24,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Neovasc by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 14.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

