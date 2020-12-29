NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) by 211.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,194 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in NantKwest were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NantKwest by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,733,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,282,000 after buying an additional 341,483 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NantKwest in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,385,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NantKwest by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 72,991 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in NantKwest in the 2nd quarter worth about $782,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NantKwest by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,106,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,609,000 after buying an additional 53,602 shares during the last quarter. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NantKwest alerts:

NK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered NantKwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NantKwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

NantKwest stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $9.63. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 2.52. NantKwest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $19.37.

In related news, insider Barry J. Simon sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $2,346,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,300,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,574,747. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Thomas sold 42,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $461,271.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,975.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

NantKwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for NantKwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantKwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.