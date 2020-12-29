Nano One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.88 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 29th. Nano has a total market cap of $142.82 million and approximately $6.88 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00003973 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,979.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $726.98 or 0.02694561 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.67 or 0.00469495 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.05 or 0.01293775 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.95 or 0.00596568 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00239983 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00020998 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 107.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

