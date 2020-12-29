Myriad Market Capitalization Tops $3.41 Million (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 29th. During the last week, Myriad has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Myriad has a total market cap of $3.41 million and $6,338.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,762,809,750 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Myriad Coin Trading

Myriad can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

