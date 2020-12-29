Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

MBIO has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.65.

MBIO opened at $3.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24. Mustang Bio has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $258.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.85.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Mustang Bio will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 21.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,330,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 412,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 25,348 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the second quarter worth about $1,236,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the second quarter worth about $1,182,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 20.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

