Multi-collateral DAI Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (DAI)

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 29th. Multi-collateral DAI has a market cap of $121.36 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multi-collateral DAI token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Multi-collateral DAI has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00042989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.71 or 0.00287807 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00016059 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00028412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $568.33 or 0.02132197 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI Token Profile

DAI is a token. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 121,206,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,855,396 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Multi-collateral DAI’s official website is www.makerdao.com

Multi-collateral DAI Token Trading

Multi-collateral DAI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multi-collateral DAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multi-collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

