Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Director Rudolph J. Borneo Sells 2,171 Shares

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $45,395.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MPAA stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.75. The company had a trading volume of 56,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.24 million, a P/E ratio of 131.67 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.58. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $24.97.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $154.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.90 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 529.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 343.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the third quarter worth $87,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 44.2% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the third quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

