Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega Sells 12,025 Shares

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 12,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $399,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Morphic stock opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average of $27.47.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 8,338.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 208.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 32.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 33.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.
Morphic Company Profile
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
