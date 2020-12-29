Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega Sells 12,025 Shares

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 12,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $399,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Morphic stock opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average of $27.47.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MORF. ValuEngine cut shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morphic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 8,338.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 208.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 32.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 33.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.