Morgan Stanley Sells 76,732 Shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 805,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 76,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 12.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 26.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apollo Investment news, Director Barbara Ruth Matas purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $79,940.00. Also, CEO Howard Widra purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $160,350.00. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.82.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. Apollo Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $54.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

