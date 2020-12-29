Morgan Stanley Sells 31,221 Shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 525,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,221 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of So-Young International worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in So-Young International during the second quarter worth $160,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in So-Young International by 26.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in So-Young International during the second quarter worth $515,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in So-Young International by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in So-Young International by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,435,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,481,000 after purchasing an additional 188,594 shares during the period. 24.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of So-Young International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of So-Young International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of So-Young International in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SY opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.77 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62. So-Young International Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $16.95.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. So-Young International had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 2.59%.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

