Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 469,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.78% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $6,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KBWD. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 93.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:KBWD opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.