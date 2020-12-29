Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,394 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Flex were worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLEX. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flex by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Flex by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flex by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Flex by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Flex by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 14,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.72. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, insider Francois Barbier sold 57,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $977,915.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 21,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $362,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,872. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.