Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,675 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of Zuora worth $6,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZUO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,630.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 6,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $88,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,153. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,393 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,574 in the last ninety days. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Zuora has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.06.

ZUO opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $17.79.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.83 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

