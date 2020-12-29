Morgan Stanley Acquires 54,155 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,155 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FMHI stock opened at $53.53 on Tuesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $55.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average of $51.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th.

