MoonSwap (MOON) Price Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $5,484.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonSwap token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.83 or 0.00482008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2,158.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000213 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000220 BTC.

MoonSwap Token Profile

MoonSwap (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 11,524,838 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,497,847 tokens. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

MoonSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.