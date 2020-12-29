Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Monro by 60.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the third quarter worth about $753,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 40.3% during the third quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the third quarter worth about $4,816,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Monro by 291.0% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter.

MNRO opened at $52.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 57.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $79.57.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.58 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNRO. ValuEngine raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Monro in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

