Monks Investment Trust (MNKS.L) (LON:MNKS) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,360.00

Monks Investment Trust (MNKS.L) (LON:MNKS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,360 ($17.77) and last traded at GBX 1,360 ($17.77), with a volume of 102369 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,346 ($17.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,289.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,164.03. The stock has a market cap of £3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87.

In other news, insider Belinda Richards acquired 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,277 ($16.68) per share, with a total value of £19,882.89 ($25,977.12).

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

