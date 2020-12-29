MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MGI. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. MoneyGram International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.67.

MoneyGram International stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.31. 4,508,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,593,080. MoneyGram International has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $384.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $323.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MoneyGram International will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 37.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,775,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 480,371 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 26.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 18,474 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the second quarter worth $182,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 625.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 108,200 shares during the period. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

