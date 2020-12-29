MonaCoin (MONA) Market Capitalization Achieves $89.32 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00005045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a market cap of $89.32 million and $3.72 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcoin (XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000639 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000218 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

