Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Price Down 9.7% on Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares fell 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $111.05 and last traded at $111.40. 30,060,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 18,373,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.39.

Specifically, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $372,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,925,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,374,293.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total value of $654,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,644,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,214,800.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 575,141 shares of company stock valued at $58,386,819. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Moderna from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.84.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of -68.77 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.71 and its 200-day moving average is $82.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 465.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 465.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after buying an additional 222,174 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $568,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 51.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,938,000 after buying an additional 12,772,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 143.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 34,882 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

