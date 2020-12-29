Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC) Trading Up 8.7%

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020 // Comments off

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) was up 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 646,531 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,317,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mmtec stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of Mmtec at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC)

Mmtec, Inc develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which includes securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Mmtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mmtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.