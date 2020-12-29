Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC) Trading Up 8.7%

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) was up 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 646,531 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,317,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mmtec stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of Mmtec at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mmtec, Inc develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which includes securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

