Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Trading 0.2% Higher

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHY)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.25 and last traded at $40.23. 8,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 35,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.14.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mitsubishi stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.

