Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,953.00

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Mirrored Tesla has a market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $8,953.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored Tesla token can currently be bought for $656.42 or 0.02417385 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00026537 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00139913 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00202873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.92 or 0.00596310 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.72 or 0.00323045 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00019011 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00055119 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Token Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 6,324 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Tesla Token Trading

Mirrored Tesla can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

