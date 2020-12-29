Mirror Protocol (MIR) Market Cap Hits $21.94 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 26.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $21.94 million and $4.96 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded up 32.1% against the dollar. One Mirror Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.35 or 0.00005086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00025148 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00141342 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00204937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.13 or 0.00605360 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.96 or 0.00326721 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018616 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00055259 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,204,548 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

Mirror Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.