Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 11,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $726,602.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,168,559.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 11,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total value of $728,669.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,978,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,672 shares of company stock worth $1,641,620. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

MTX stock opened at $62.06 on Tuesday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $66.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.73%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

