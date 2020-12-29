MimbleWimbleCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $677,698.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $98.41 million and approximately $677,698.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 80.9% against the dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $9.21 or 0.00034231 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00029321 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.04 or 0.00382949 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $411.84 or 0.01530667 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000054 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000273 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,684,959 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

MimbleWimbleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.