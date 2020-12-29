Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.18% of Midland States Bancorp worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSBI. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 36,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ MSBI opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17. The firm has a market cap of $398.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.40 million. Research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.35%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In related news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $58,791.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 45,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey G. Ludwig sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $94,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,089,021.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.