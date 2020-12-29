Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong-Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microbot Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

MBOT opened at $7.44 on Friday. Microbot Medical has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.22.

In other news, Director Yoseph Bornstein sold 4,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $38,755.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Microbot Medical stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.25% of Microbot Medical worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

