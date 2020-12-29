MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,078 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 859,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,871,000 after acquiring an additional 111,231 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 31.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 743,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,611,000 after buying an additional 177,131 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 597,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,518,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 288.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,377,000 after buying an additional 292,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,708,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. 44.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MGE Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $70.15 on Tuesday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $83.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.48. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.47.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $135.21 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Equities research analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.96%.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

