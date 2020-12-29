Metal (MTL) Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last week, Metal has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metal token can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001319 BTC on popular exchanges. Metal has a market capitalization of $23.36 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00043491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.27 or 0.00286188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00016231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00028282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.43 or 0.02097909 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metal

