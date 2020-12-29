Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.46. Merit Medical Systems reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.05 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,464,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $194,216,000 after buying an additional 143,739 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,046,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,012,000 after purchasing an additional 81,108 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 972,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 945,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,127,000 after purchasing an additional 37,429 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,938,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMSI stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.81. 3,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -102.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.73.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

